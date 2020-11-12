Coronavirus in Srpska: 516 New Cases Today

Since the last report on the epidemiological situation in the Republic of Srpska, in the last 24 hours, at the Institute of Public Health of the Republic of Srpska, the University Clinical Center of Republika Srpska, the University Hospital in Foča, and the hospitals of Sv. Vračevi in ​​Bijeljina and Sv.apostol Luka in Doboj tested 1344 laboratory samples, and a new coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) was confirmed in 516 people in the Republic of Srpska.

These are 293 males and 223 females, of which 72 are younger, 318 middle-aged and 126 older.

According to the place of residence, 101 people are from Bijeljina, 44 from Banja Luka, 31 from Sokolac, 27 from Trebinje, 26 from Zvornik and Pale, 21 from Istočna Ilidža, 17 from Doboj, 16 from Visegrad and Gradiška, 14 from East New Sarajevo. , 13 from Lopar, 12 from Kotor Varoš, 11 from Prijedor, 10 from Gacko, Mrkonjić Grad, Ugljevik and Foča, nine from Laktaši and Modriča, eight from Teslić, seven from Srbac and Šamac, six from Derventa from Han Pijeska, five from Šipovo, four each from Bratunac, Vlasenica, Kneževo, Kozarska Dubica, Čajniče and Čelinac, three from Rudo, two each from Brod, Milići, Nevesinje, Novo Goražde and Prnjavor and one each from Istočni Stari Grad, Jezera, Kalinovik , Novi Grad, Srebrenica, Trnovo and Kupres.

In the last 24 hours, 26 deaths have been reported to the Institute of Public Health of the Republic of Srpska, in which the presence of a new coronavirus has been confirmed.

These are 19 men and seven women, middle-aged and elderly, one of whom was 31 years old. There are eight people from Banja Luka, five from Bijeljina, two people from Prnjavor and Vlasenica, and one person each from Zvornik, Brod, Lopare Mrkonjić Grad, Modriča, Doboj, Trebinje, Šamac, and Derventa.

So far, 24,071 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in the Republic of Srpska, and a total of 639 people have died in whom a test for the new coronavirus has been confirmed.

In the Republic of Srpska, a total of 9,604 people have recovered from the new coronavirus so far, and a total of 116,848 people have been tested.

The total number of hospitalized in the Republic of Srpska is 1,227, in the University Clinical Center of Republic of Srpska 440, and in general hospitals 787.

In the Republic of Srpska, 15,170 people are currently under health supervision, and 78,444 people have completed their supervision.

TST