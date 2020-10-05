Coronavirus in Srpska: 52 New Cases Today

Since the last report on the epidemiological situation in the Republic of Srpska, in the last 24 hours, at the Institute of Public Health of the Republic of Srpska, the University Clinical Center of the Republic of Srpska, and the Hospital Sv. Vračevi in ​​Bijeljina, 517 laboratory samples were tested, and a new coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) was confirmed in 52 people in the Republic of Srpska.

These are 25 males and 27 females, of which 19 are younger, 24 are middle-aged and nine are older.

According to the place of residence, 23 people are from Banja Luka, five from Zvornik, four from Teslić, three from Čelinac, two each from Višegrad, Kneževo, and Kotor Varoš and one each from Bratunac, Vukosavlje, Kozarska Dubica, Lopare, Mrkonjić Grad, Pale, Petrovo , Prijedor, Prnjavor, Ugljevik and Šamac.

So far, 9,643 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in the Republic of Srpska, and a total of 314 people have died in whom a test for the new coronavirus has been confirmed.

In the Republic of Srpska, a total of 6,544 people have recovered from the new coronavirus so far, and a total of 82,031 people have been tested.

The total number of hospitalized in RS is 195, in the University Clinical Center of Republic of Srpska 61, and in general hospitals 134.

In the Republic of Srpska, 3,296 people are currently under health supervision, and 61,557 people have completed their supervision.

