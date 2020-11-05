Coronavirus in Srpska: 622 New Cases of Coronavirus

Since the last report on the epidemiological situation in Republika Srpska, in the last 24 hours, at the Institute of Public Health of the Republic of Srpska, the University Clinical Center of the Republic of Srpska, the University Hospital in Foča, and the hospitals of Sv. Vračevi in ​​Bijeljina and Sv. Apostol Luka in Doboj, 1431 laboratory samples were tested, and a new coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) was confirmed in 622 people in the Republic of Srpska.

These are 334 males and 288 females, of which 88 are younger, 404 are middle-aged and 130 are older.

According to the place of residence, 150 people are from Banja Luka, 78 from Bijeljina, 52 from Zvornik, 40 from Doboj, 26 from Laktaši, 23 from Teslić, 21 from Foča, 19 Čajniče, 16 from Rogatica, 15 each from Prijedor and Ugljevik, 14 each from Derventa and Kneževo, 13 from Gradiška, Prnjavor and Kotor Varoš, 11 from Srbac, nine from Bratunac and Šamac, eight from Čelinac, seven each from Lopare and Mrkonjić Grad, six each from Kozarska Dubica, Modriča and Han Pijeska, five from Šekovići, four from Trebinje, three each from Brod, Kostajnica, Stanar and Šipovo, two each from Novi Grad, Novi Goražde and Petrov and one each from Bileća, Višegrad, Milići and Pale.

In the last 24 hours, 18 deaths have been reported to the Republic of Srpska Institute of Public Health, in which the presence of a new coronavirus has been confirmed. These are 12 men and six middle-aged and elderly women from Banja Luka (five people), East New Sarajevo (two people), Sokolac, Pale, East Ilidža, Foča, Gradiška, Prnjavor, Ugljevik, Zvornik, Kneževo, Laktaši, and Bijeljina.

So far, 20,519 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in the Republic of Srpska, and a total of 487 people have died in whom a test for the new coronavirus has been confirmed.

In the Republic of Srpska, a total of 8,677 people have recovered from the new coronavirus so far, and a total of 108,739 people have been tested.

The total number of hospitalized in the Republic of Srpska is 992, in the University Clinical Center of Republic of Srpska 411, and in general hospitals 581.

In the Republic of Srpska, 14,004 people are currently under health supervision, and 72,304 people have completed their supervision.

TST