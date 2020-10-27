Coronavirus in Srpska: 625 New Cases Today

Since the last report on the epidemiological situation in Republika Srpska, in the last 24hours, at the Institute of Public Health of Republika Srpska, the University Clinical Center of Republika Srpska, the University Hospital in Foča, and the hospitals “Sveti Vračevi” in Bijeljina and “Sveti Apostol Luka” in Doboj 1,417 laboratory samples were tested, and the coronavirus was confirmed in 625 individuals.

– 44 percent of all those tested in the last 24 hours are positive, which is a very high percentage – said Jela Aćimović, an epidemiologist at the Institute of Public Health.

These are 330 males and 295 females, of which 137 are younger, 401 are middle-aged and 87 are older.

According to the place of residence, 172 persons are from Banja Luka, 92 from Bijeljina, 33 from Gradiška and Zvornik, 30 from Laktaši, 25 from Srbac, 22 from Foča, 21 each from Kozarska Dubica and Teslić, 20 from Pale, 17 from Doboj, each 14 from Novi Grad and Prnjavor, 13 from Ugljevik, 11 each from Derventa and Sokolac, eight from Han Pijesak, seven from Bileća, five each from Vlasenica, Kneževo and Šamac, four each from Bratunac, Milić and Celinac, three each from Berković, Kotor Varoš, Lopar, Mrkonjić Grad, Ribnik and Šeković, two each from Kostajnica, Modriča, Prijedor, Rogatica and Čajniče and one each from Brod, Jezera, Novo Goražde, Petrovo, Rudo and Stanari.

In the last 24 hours, five deaths have been reported to the Republic of Srpska Institute of Public Health, in which the presence of the coronavirus has been confirmed.

So far, 15,077 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in the Republic of Srpska, and a total of 377 people have died in whom the test for this virus has been confirmed.

So far, a total of 8,037 people have recovered, and a total of 97,871 people have been tested.

The total number of hospitalized in the Republic of Srpska is 498, in the University Clinical Center of Republic of Srpska 199, and in general hospitals 299.

In the Republic of Srpska, 8,259 people are currently under health supervision, and 67,516 people have completed their supervision.

TST