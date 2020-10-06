Coronavirus in Srpska: 63 New Cases Today

Since the last report on the epidemiological situation in the Republic of Srpska, in the last 24 hours, at the Institute of Public Health of the Republic of Srpska, the University Clinical Center of the Republic of Srpska, the University Hospital in Foča, and the hospitals of Sv. Vračevi in ​​Bijeljina and Sv. Apostle Luke in Doboj tested 428 laboratory samples, and a new coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) was confirmed in 63 people in the Republic of Srpska.

These are 31 males and 32 females, of which 18 are younger, 31 middle-aged, and 14 older.

According to the place of residence, 18 people are from Banja Luka, eight from Gradiška and Doboj, seven from Prijedor, four from Bijeljina and Laktaši, three from Foča, two from Rudo and one each from Višegrad, Zvornik, Kotor Varoš, Mrkonjić Grad, Novi Grad, Pale, Prnjavor, Stanari and Ugljevik.

In the last 24 hours, four deaths have been reported to the Republic of Srpska Institute of Public Health, in which the presence of a new coronavirus has been confirmed. These are two men and two elderly women from Modriča, Doboj, Prnjavor and Banja Luka.

So far, 9,706 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in the Republic of Srpska, and a total of 318 people have died in whom a test for the new coronavirus has been confirmed.

In the Republic of Srpska, a total of 6,596 people have recovered from the new coronavirus so far, and a total of 82,443 people have been tested.

The total number of hospitalized in the Republic of Srpska is 184, in the University Clinical Center of Republic of Srpska 54, and in general hospitals 130.

In the Republic of Srpska, 3,330 people are currently under health supervision, and 61,822 people have completed their supervision.

