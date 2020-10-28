Coronavirus in Srpska: 630 New Cases

Since the last report on the epidemiological situation in the Republic of Srpska, in the last 24 hours, at the Institute of Public Health of the Republic of Srpska, the University Clinical Center of the Republic of Srpska, the University Hospital in Foča, and the hospitals of Sv. Vračevi in ​​Bijeljina and Sv. Apostol Luka in Doboj, 1408 laboratory samples were tested, and a new coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) was confirmed in 630 people in the Republic of Srpska.

These are 337 males and 293 females, of which 131 are younger, 419 are middle-aged and 80 are older.

According to the place of residence, 189 people are from Banja Luka, 87 from Bijeljina, 49 from Trebinje, 36 from Zvornik, 33 from Gradiška, 24 from Laktaši, 20 each from East New Sarajevo and Pale, 19 each from Lopar and Foča, 15 from Kotor Varoš. , 14 from Doboj, 12 from East Ilidža and Rogatica, 10 from Višegrad, eight from Modriča, Novi Grad, Prijedor and Ugljevik, six from Bratunac, five from Čelinac, four from Sokolac, three from Kozarska Dubica, Prnjavor, Šeković and Šipovo, two each from Srbac, Stanar, Teslić, Čajniče and one each from Vlasenica, Mrkonjić, Novo Goražde and Ribnik.

In the last 24 hours, 14 deaths have been reported to the Republic of Srpska Institute of Public Health, in which the presence of a new coronavirus has been confirmed. These are eight men and six middle-aged and elderly women from Banja Luka (four people), Srbac (two people), Prnjavor, Novo Goražde, Gradiska, Trebinje, Bijeljina, Pale, Prijedor, and Kozarska Dubica.

So far, 15,707 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in the Republic of Srpska, and a total of 391 people have died in whom a test for the new coronavirus has been confirmed.

In the Republic of Srpska, a total of 8,125 people have recovered from the new coronavirus so far, and a total of 99,239 people have been tested.

The total number of hospitalized in the Republic of Srpska is 546, in the University Clinical Center of Republic of Srpska 209, and in general hospitals 337.

In the Republic of Srpska, 8,837 people are currently under health supervision, and 67,685 people have completed their supervision.

