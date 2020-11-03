Coronavirus in Srpska: 646 New Cases Today

Since the last report on the epidemiological situation in the Republic of Srpska, in the last 24 hours, at the Institute of Public Health of the Republic of Srpska, the University Clinical Center of the Republic of Srpska, the University Hospital in Foča, and the hospitals of Sv. Vračevi in Bijeljina and Sv. Apostle Luke in Doboj tested 1254 laboratory samples, and a new corona virus was confirmed in 646 people in the Republic of Srpska.

These are 327 males and 319 females, of which 103 are younger, 405 are middle-aged and 138 are older.

According to the place of residence, 134 persons are from Bijeljina, 85 from Banja Luka, 48 from Gradiška, 36 from Prijedor, 35 from Doboj, 34 from Laktaši, 29 from Foča, 25 from Teslić, 23 from Prnjavor, 20 each from Derventa and Šamac, 17 from Modriča, 14 from Kotor Varoš, 13 from Srbac, 12 from Kozarska Dubica, 10 each from Vlasenica and Mrkonjić Grad, eight each from Berkovići, Zvornik and Milić, seven from Šekovići, six from Šipovo, five from Nevesinje, four each from Istočni Novi Sarajevo and Trebinje, three each from Novi Grad, Petrovo, Han Pijesak and Čajniče, two each from East Ilidža, Pale, Sokolac, Srebrenica, Stanar, Ugljevik and Čelinec, and one each from Bratunac, Brod, Novi Goražde, Oštra Luka and Rogatica.

In the last 24 hours, 16 deaths have been reported to the Republic of Srpska Institute of Public Health, in which the presence of a new corona virus has been confirmed. These are 10 men and six middle-aged and elderly women from Banja Luka (two people), Prijedor (four people), Gradiška, Stanari, Bijeljina, Novi Grad, Bileća, Srbac, Prnjavor, East New Sarajevo, Derventa and Šamac.

So far, 19,397 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in the Republic of Srpska, and a total of 446 people have died in whom a test for the new coronavirus has been confirmed.

In the Republic of Srpska, a total of 8,520 people have recovered from the new coronavirus so far, and a total of 106,372 people have been tested.

