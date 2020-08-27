Coronavirus in Srpska: 71 newly infected

In the past 24 hours, at the Institute of Public Health of Srpska, the UCC of Srpska and the Hospital ’’Sveti Vračevi’’ in Bijeljina, 589 laboratory samples were tested, and the new coronavirus was confirmed in 71 person in the Republic of Srpska.

Out of 71 newly confirmed cases, 34 are male and 37 are female. When it comes to their age, 18 are younger, 39 middle-aged and 14 are older.

According to the place of residence, 18 people are from Banja Luka, nine from Gradiška, six from Gacko, five from Šipovo, three each from Bratunac, Foča, Trebinje and Bijeljina, two each from Mrkonjić Grad, Laktaši, Prijedor, East Ilidža, Kozarska Dubica, Lopare and Sokolac and one each from Srbac, Zvornik, Prnjavor, Čelinac, Trnovo, Novo Goražde and Ugljevik.

