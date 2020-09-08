Coronavirus in Srpska: 72 new cases

Since the last report on the epidemiological situation in the Republic of Srpska, in the last 24 hours, in the Institute of Public Health of the Republic of Srpska, the University Clinical Center of the Republic of Srpska, the hospitals of St. Vračevi in ​​Bijeljina and Sv. Apostle Luke in Doboj and the University Hospital in Foca tested 434 laboratory samples, and a new coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) was confirmed in 72 people in the Republic of Srpska.

These are 38 men and 34 women, of whom 20 are younger, 44 middle-aged and eight older.

According to the place of residence, 36 people are from Banja Luka, seven from Foča, six from Bijeljina, five from Gradiška and Laktaši, three from Pale, two from Kozarska Dubica, Mrkonjić Grad and Prnjavor and one each from Zvornik, Kneževo, Novi Grad and Čelinac.

In the last 24 hours, one death was reported to the Institute of Public Health of the Republic of Srpska, an elderly woman from Foča.

So far, 7,874 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in the Republic of Srpska, and a total of 265 people have died in whom a test for the new coronavirus has been confirmed.

In the Republic of Srpska, a total of 4,944 people have recovered from the new coronavirus so far, and a total of 68,476 people have been tested.

The total number of hospitalized in RS is 195, in the University Clinical Center of RS 59, and in general hospitals 136.

In the Republic of Srpska, 3,038 people are currently under health supervision, and 53,614 people have completed their supervision.

