Coronavirus in Srpska: 73 New Cases Today

Since the last report on the epidemiological situation in the Republic of Srpska, in the last 24 hours, at the Institute of Public Health of the Republic of Srpska, the University Clinical Center of the Republic of Srpska, the University Hospital in Foča, and the hospitals of Sv. Vračevi in ​​Bijeljina and Sv. Apostle Luke in Doboj tested 629 laboratory samples, and a new coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) was confirmed in 73 people in the Republic of Srpska.

These are 34 males and 39 females, of which 14 are younger, 46 middle-aged and 13 older.

According to the place of residence, 33 people are from Banja Luka, seven from Bijeljina, six from Doboj, three each from Stanari, Teslić and Čelinec, two each from Derventa, Mrkonjić Grad, Trebinje, Zvornik and Čajniče and one each from Ljubinje, Nevesinje, Osmak, Prijedor, Prnjavor, Novo Goražde, Rogatica and Ugljevik.

In the last 24 hours, one death was reported to the Institute of Public Health of the Republic of Srpska, in which the presence of a new coronavirus was confirmed. She is a middle-aged woman from Pale.

So far, 8,895 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in the Republic of Srpska, and a total of 293 people have died in whom a test for the new coronavirus has been confirmed.

In the Republic of Srpska, a total of 5,833 people have recovered from the new coronavirus so far, and a total of 76,197 people have been tested.

The total number of hospitalized in the Republic of Srpska is 171, in the University Clinical Center of Republic of Srpska 56, and in general hospitals 115.

In the Republic of Srpska, 3,497 rooms are currently under health supervision, and the supervision was completed for 58,422 people.

