Coronavirus in Srpska – 77 new cases today

Since the last report on the epidemiological situation in the Republic of Srpska, in the past 24 hours the new coronavirus was confirmed in 77 people in the Republic of Srpska. 470 laboratory samples were tested.

Out of 77 newly confirmed cases, 36 are male and 41 are female. When it comes to their age, 13 are younger, 51 middle-aged and 13 are older.

According to the place of residence, 20 people are from Banja Luka, eight from Istočno Novo Sarajevo, five each from Foča, Istočna Ilidža and Prijedor, four each from Gradiška and Čelinac, three each from Pale and Laktaši, two each from Doboj, Mrkonjić Grad and Srbac, and one each from Zvornik, Derventa, Šamac, Prnjavor, Ribnik, Bratunac, Kneževo, Kostajnica, Kotor Varoš, Oštra Luka, Sokolac, Ugljevik, Šeković and Šipovo.

In the last 24 hours, one death was reported to the Institute of Public Health of the Republic of Srpska, in which the presence of the coronavirus was confirmed.

TST