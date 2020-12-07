Coronavirus in Srpska: 85 New Cases Today

Since the last report on the epidemiological situation in the Republic of Srpska, in the last 24 hours, at the Institute of Public Health of the Republic of Srpska, the University Clinical Center of Republic of Srpska and the Hospital Sv. Vračevi in ​​Bijeljina, 392 laboratory samples were tested, and the coronavirus was confirmed in 85 people.

These are 46 males and 39 females, of which 16 are younger, 48 middle-aged, and 21 older.

According to the place of residence, 42 people are from Banja Luka, 17 from Zvornik, five from Bijeljina and Gradiška, three from Bratunac, two from Kotor Varoš and Šekovići and one each from Brod, Vlasenica, Kneževo, Laktaši, Milići, Osmaci, Prnjavor, Srebrenica and Čelinac.

In the last 24 hours, 16 deaths have been reported to the Institute of Public Health of the Republic of Srpska, in which the presence of the coronavirus has been confirmed.

So far, 31,854 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in the Republic of Srpska, and a total of 1,212 people have died in whom the test for this virus has been confirmed.

So far, a total of 17,279 people have recovered, and a total of 137,931 people have been tested.

The total number of hospitalized in the Republic of Srpska is 1,150, in the University Clinical Center of Republic of Srpska 408, and in general hospitals 742.

In the Republic of Srpska, 12,285 people are currently under health supervision, and the supervision has been completed for 100,707 people.

