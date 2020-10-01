Coronavirus in Srpska: 88 New Cases Today

Since the last report on the epidemiological situation in the Republic of Srpska, in the last 24 hours, at the Institute of Public Health of the Republic of Srpska, the University Clinical Center of the Republic of Srpska, the University Hospital in Foča, and the hospitals of Sv. Vračevi in ​​Bijeljina and Sv. Apostle Luke in Doboj tested 568 laboratory samples, and a new coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) was confirmed in 88 people in the Republic of Srpska.

These are 49 males and 39 females, of which 21 are younger, 51 middle-aged, and 16 older.

According to the place of residence, 34 persons are from Banja Luka, eight from Laktaši, seven from Šipovo, five each from Bijeljina and East Ilidža, four from Pale, three each from Doboj and Prnjavor, two each from Gradiška, East Novi Sarajevo, Kneževo and Modriča and one each from Brod, Višegrad, Derventa, East Stari Grad, Mrkonjić Grad, Rudo, Sokolac, Stanari, Foča, Čelinac and Šamac.

In the last 24 hours, two deaths have been reported to the Republic of Srpska Institute of Public Health, in which the presence of a new coronavirus has been confirmed. These are middle-aged and older men from Šipovo and Čajniče.

So far, 9,406 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in the Republic of Srpska, and a total of 311 people have died in whom a test for the new coronavirus has been confirmed.

In the Republic of Srpska, a total of 6,373 people have recovered from the new coronavirus so far, and a total of 80,166 people have been tested.

The total number of hospitalized in the Republic of Srpska is 163, in the University Clinical Center of Republic of Srpska 54, and in general hospitals 109.

In the Republic of Srpska, 3,063 people are currently under health supervision, and 60,982 people have completed their supervision.

TST