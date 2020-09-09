Coronavirus in Srpska: 90 New Cases Today

Since the last report on the epidemiological situation in the Republic of Srpska, in the last 24 hours, at the Institute of Public Health of the Republic of Srpska, the University Clinical Center of the Republic of Srpska, the hospitals of St. Vračevi in ​​Bijeljina and Sv. Apostle Luke in Doboj and the University Hospital in Foča tested 585 laboratory samples, and a new coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) was confirmed in 90 people in the Republic of Srpska.

These are 43 males and 47 females, of which 20 are younger, 56 middle-aged and 14 older.

According to the place of residence, 21 people are from Banja Luka, 10 from Čelinac, six each from Laktaši and Foča, five each from Gradiška and Kotor Varoš, four each from Zvornik, Doboj and Teslić, three each from Derventa, Kneževo, Pale and Prnjavor, two from Modriča, Rogatica and Bijeljina and one each from Bratunac, Vlasenica, Vukosavlje, Mrkonjić Grad, Petrovo, Sokolac and Šipovo.

So far, 7,964 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in the Republic of Srpska, and a total of 265 people have died in whom a test for the new coronavirus has been confirmed.

In the Republic of Srpska, a total of 4,980 people have recovered from the new coronavirus so far, and a total of 69,047 people have been tested.

The total number of hospitalized in the Republic of Srpska is 182, in the University Clinical Center of Republic of Srpska 53, and in general hospitals 129.

In the Republic of Srpska, 3,063 people are currently under health supervision, and 53,860 people have completed their supervision.

