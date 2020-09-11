Coronavirus in Srpska: 95 new cases

Since the last report on the epidemiological situation in the Republic of Srpska, in the last 24 hours, in the Institute of Public Health of the Republic of Srpska, the University Clinical Center of the Republic of Srpska, the hospitals of St. Vračevi in ​​Bijeljina and Sv. Apostle Luke in Doboj and the University Hospital in Foča tested 560 laboratory samples, and a new coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) was confirmed in 95 people in the Republic of Srpska.

These are 51 males and 44 females, of which 29 are younger, 52 middle-aged and 14 older.

According to the place of residence, 20 people are from Banja Luka, 10 from Foča, seven from East Ilidža, six people from Zvornik and Kneževo, five from Trebinje, four from Gradiška, Prijedor, Prnjavor and Čelinac, three people from Doboj, East New Sarajevo and Modriča, two each from Bijeljina, Laktaši, Ribnik and Teslić and one person each from Brod, Gacko, Derventa, Kozarska Dubica, Ljubinje, Novi Goražde, Sokolac and Šipovo.

In the last 24 hours, three deaths have been reported to the Republic of Srpska Institute of Public Health, in which the presence of a new coronavirus has been confirmed. They are a middle-aged man from Doboj, an older man from Bratunac, and an older man from Banja Luka.

So far, 8,132 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in the Republic of Srpska, and a total of 268 people have died in whom a test for the new coronavirus has been confirmed.

In the Republic of Srpska, a total of 5,131 people have recovered from the new coronavirus so far, and a total of 70,064 people have been tested.

The total number of hospitalized in the Republic of Srpska is 191, in the University Clinical Center of Republic of Srpska 58, and in general hospitals 133.

In the Republic of Srpska, 2,788 people are currently under health supervision, and 54,290 people have completed their supervision.

TST