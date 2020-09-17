Coronavirus in Srpska: 97 New Cases Today

Since the last report on the epidemiological situation in the Republic of Srpska, in the last 24 hours, at the Institute of Public Health of Republika Srpska, the University Clinical Center of Republika Srpska, the University Hospital in Foča, and the hospitals of Sv. Vračevi in ​​Bijeljina and Sv. Apostle Luke in Doboj tested 640 laboratory samples, and a new coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) was confirmed in 97 people in the Republic of Srpska.

These are 48 males and 49 females, of which 23 are younger, 57 middle-aged, and 17 older.

According to the place of residence, 27 people are from Banja Luka, 10 from Mrkonjić Grad, seven from Prnjavor, six from Gradiška, five from Laktaši, four each from Bijeljina, Doboj, East Ilidza and Čelinac, three each from Prijedor and Sokolac, two each from Bileća, Kozarska Dubica, Teslić and Foča and one each from Brod, Zvornik, Kneževo, Lopare, Modriča, Oštra Luka, Rudo, Srbac, Stanari, Trebinje, Šamac and Šipovo.

In the last 24 hours, three deaths have been reported to the Republic of Srpska Institute of Public Health, in which the presence of a new coronavirus has been confirmed. These are middle-aged and older men from Doboj (two people) and Gradiška.

So far, 8,511 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in the Republic of Srpska, and a total of 284 people have died in whom a test for the new coronavirus has been confirmed.

In the Republic of Srpska, a total of 5,431 people have recovered from the new coronavirus so far, and a total of 72,994 people have been tested.

The total number of hospitalized in the Republic of Srpska is 184, in the University Clinical Center of Republic of Srpska 63, and in general hospitals 121

In the Republic of Srpska, 3,398 people are currently under health supervision, and 55,136 people have completed their supervision.

