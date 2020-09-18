Coronavirus in Srpska: 98 New Cases Today

Since the last report on the epidemiological situation in the Republic of Srpska, in the last 24 hours, at the Institute of Public Health of the Republic of Srpska, the University Clinical Center of Republic of Srpska, the University Hospital in Foča, and the hospitals of Sv. Vračevi in ​​Bijeljina and Sv. Apostol Luka in Doboj, 641 laboratory samples were tested, and a new coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) was confirmed in 98 people in the Republic of Srpska.

These are 52 males and 46 females, of which 18 are younger, 65 middle-aged, and 15 older.

According to the place of residence, 38 people are from Banja Luka, 10 from Laktaši, eight from Zvornik, five from Gradiška, four each from Čelinac and Bijeljina, three each from Drventa and Foča, two each from Kozarska Dubica, Kotor Varoš, Lopare and Teslić and each one from Brod, Doboj, East Ilidža, Kneževo, Kostajnica, Milići, Osmaci, Pale, Prijedor, Sokolac, Srbac, Stanari, Trebinje, Šipovo and Nevesinje.

In the last 24 hours, one death was reported to the Institute of Public Health of the Republic of Srpska, in which the presence of a new coronavirus was confirmed. He is an elderly man from Prijedor.

So far, 8,609 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in the Republic of Srpska, and a total of 285 people have died in whom a test for the new coronavirus has been confirmed.

In the Republic of Srpska, a total of 5,491 people have recovered from the new coronavirus so far, and a total of 73,612 people have been tested.

The total number of hospitalized in the Republic of Srpska is 177, in the University Clinical Center of Republic of Srpska 57, and in general hospitals 120.

In the Republic of Srpska, 3,554 people are currently under health supervision, and 55,357 people have completed their supervision.

