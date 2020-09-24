Coronavirus in Srpska: Today 81 New Cases

Since the last report on the epidemiological situation in the Republic of Srpska, in the last 24 hours, at the Institute of Public Health of the Republic of Srpska, the University Clinical Center of the Republic of Srpska, the University Hospital in Foča, and the hospitals of Sv. Vračevi in ​​Bijeljina and Sv. Apostle Luke in Doboj tested 544 laboratory samples, and a new coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) was confirmed in 81 people in the Republic of Srpska.

These are 44 males and 37 females, of which 21 are younger, 49 middle-aged, and 11 older.

According to the place of residence, 28 people are from Banja Luka, five from Bijeljina, Gradiška, East Ilidža and Teslić, four from Srbac, three from Mrkonjić Grad, Pale, Prnjavor and Ribnik, two from East New Sarajevo, Laktaši, Foča, Čelinac and one each from Doboj, Zvornik, East Stari Grad, Kotor Varoš, Modriča, Nevesinje, Stanari, Čajniče and Šipovo.

In the last 24 hours, one death was reported to the Institute of Public Health of the Republic of Srpska, in which the presence of a new coronavirus was confirmed. He is a middle-aged man from Banja Luka.

So far, 8,976 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in the Republic of Srpska, and a total of 294 people have died in whom a test for the new coronavirus has been confirmed.

In the Republic of Srpska, a total of 5,948 people have recovered from the new coronavirus so far, and a total of 76,717 people have been tested.

The total number of hospitalized in the Republic of Srpska is 164, in the University Clinical Center of Republic of Srpska 49, and in general hospitals 115.

In the Republic of Srpska, 3,631 people are currently under health supervision, and 58,830 people have completed their supervision.

