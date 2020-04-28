Coronavirus: Of the 338 tested samples, only two positive

Since the last report on the epidemiological situation in the Republic of Srpska, in the last 24 hours, 338 laboratory samples from 34 municipalities in the Republic of Srpska have been tested at the Institute of Public Health of the Republic of Srpska, and a new coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) has been confirmed with another two people.

These are two men, one younger and one middle-aged from Banja Luka. These individuals have symptoms of the disease caused by the new COVID 19 coronavirus but without a clear epidemiological link.

Within the last 24 hours, an additional 60 health workers from Prijedor, Kozarska Dubica, Foča, Trebinje, Kneževo, Laktaši, Banjaluka, Prnjavor, Gradiška, Bijeljina and Ugljevik were tested, as well as 38 people working or staying in residential care homes the elderly and all test results are negative.

Eight workers were also tested in markets whose findings were negative. A total of 91 individuals from local quarantines or isolation facilities were tested and these findings were also negative.

So far, 708 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in the Republic of Srpska, of which 28 have died as a result of COVID 19 and 369 have recovered.

In the Republic of Srpska, a total of 11,420 tests have been performed on the new coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) so far.

At the University Clinical Center of the Republic of Srpska, a total of 107 people are treated with the confirmed or suspected presence of coronavirus. In the COVID 19 ward, 45 patients with severe clinical imaging were hospitalized, while five patients were isolated.

In three patients, the medical condition requires respiratory support, and two people are in a non-invasive mode of mechanical ventilation. There are 12 patients with mild to moderate clinical form in the Surgery Department (old UCC site) and 40 patients with mild to moderate clinical form in the Pulmonology department (old UCC site).

Six patients with COVID 19 disease were taken care of at the Hospital “St. Apostle Luka” in Doboj, at the General Hospital Trebinje nine people, at the Hospital “Serbia” in East Sarajevo four, at the Hospital “Doctor Mladen Stojanović” in Prijedor and at the University Hospital in Foca four patients.

When it comes to isolation facilities for people who have been tested for a new coronavirus but who do not have COVID 19 symptoms, there are 71 people at the Student Center “Nikola Tesla” in Banja Luka, and at the Student Hall in Trebinje 32, There is one person at the Bijeljina Student House, there are currently no students at the Student Center in East Sarajevo, while there are four people at the Student Center Zvornik.

In the Republic of Srpska, there are currently 3,268 people under medical supervision, with 22,418 completed.

A total of 96 persons entered the Republic of Srpska border crossing points during the 24 hours, 88 persons quarantined and quarantined in the municipalities, and currently, there are 12 persons in the seven border crossings.

