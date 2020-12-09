Coronavirus: In Srpska 370 New Cases Today

Since the last report on the epidemiological situation in the Republic of Srpska, in the last 24 hours, at the Institute of Public Health of Republika Srpska, the University Clinical Center of the Republic of Srpska, the University Hospital in Foča, and the hospitals of Sv. Vračevi in ​​Bijeljina and Sv. Apostol Luka in Doboj and 1000 laboratory samples were tested, and a new coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) was confirmed in 370 people.

These are 183 males and 187 females, of which 48 are younger, 241 middle-aged and 81 older.

According to the place of residence, 78 people are from Banja Luka, 51 from Bijeljina, 39 from Trebinje, 13 from Zvornik, 12 from Prijedor, 11 from Teslić, 10 each from Kozarska Dubica and Nevesinje, nine each from Modriča and Gradiša, eight each from Ljubinje, Mrkonjić Grad, Prnjavor and Šamac, seven from Brod, six from Bileća, Derventa and Doboj, five each from Laktaši, Lopare and Ugljevik, four each from Bratunac, Kostajnica, Osmak, Han Pijesak and Čajniče, three each from Višegrad, Kotor Varoš , Srbac, Srebrenica and Šeković, two each from Vlasenica, Gacko, Istočno Novo Sarajevo, Kalinovik, Ribnik and Čelninac and one each from Berkovići, Jezera, Kneževo, Petrovo, Rogatica, Rudo, Sokolac, Foča and Šipovo.

In the last 24 hours, 28 deaths have been reported to the Republic of Srpska Institute of Public Health, in which the presence of a new coronavirus has been confirmed. These are 14 males and 14 females of older and middle age (the youngest person is a 39-year-old man), of which seven are from Banja Luka, three from Kozarska Dubica, Doboj and Gradiška, two from Bijeljina and Laktaši and one each. persons from Srbac, Novi Grad, Kostajnica, Derventa, Teslić, Prnjavor, Zvornik, and Lopare.

So far, 32,546 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in RS, and a total of 1,279 people have died.

In the Republic of Srpska, a total of 18,098 people have recovered from the new coronavirus so far, and a total of 145,439 people have been tested.

The total number of hospitalized in the Republic of Srpska is 1,122, in the University Clinical Center of Republic of Srpska 405, and in general hospitals 717.

In the Republic of Srpska, 12,528 people are currently under health supervision, and 102,509 people have completed their supervision.

