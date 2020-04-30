COVID-19: Republika Srpska discovered 53 new cases after testing 627 samples

Since the last report on the epidemiological situation in the Republic of Srpska, in the last 24 hours, 627 laboratory samples have been tested at the Institute of Public Health of the Republic of Srpska, and a new coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) has been confirmed in 53 more people.

According to the place of residence, 26 persons are from Banja Luka, 10 are from Doboj, three each are from Laktasi and Derventa, two each are from Celinac, Ostra Luka and Gradiska and one person is from Novi Grad, Serbs, Knezevo, Prnjavor and Teslic.

Corona virus was confirmed by four nurses and one doctor at the University Clinical Center of Republika Srpska.

So far, 820 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Republika Srpska, of which 34 have died as a result of COVID-19, and 381 have recovered.

TST