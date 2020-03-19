Curfew, Empty Streets and Applause From the Balcony (VIDEO)

A curfew was introduced at the territory of the whole of Serbia last night at exactly 20.00, which implies a ban on movement to all until 5.00.

There can be no one on the street except the competent authorities on assignment and workers on the third shift, and those who find themselves outdoors will be severely sanctioned.

The Government of Serbia adopted a measure banning all movement yesterday with the aim of suppressing the spread of coronavirus by disciplining its citizens.

The Republic Square, Knez Mihailova Street, Terazije, as well as the surrounding streets are empty, only sporadic public transport can be seen.

What could be heard from the terraces all over Belgrade was the applause, which came after a call on social networks for everyone to hang out on their terraces or windows tonight at 8 pm for medical workers in solidarity and support for everything they do during the pandemic of the coronavirus.

Београд: Аплауз подршке за медицинске раднике у Србији Београд: Аплауз подршке за медицинске раднике у Србији 👏👏👏#Serbia #support #COVID19 Gepostet von Sputnik Србијa am Mittwoch, 18. März 2020

