Cvijanović: Aim to Improve Demographic Renewal

The Republic of Srpska President Željka Cvijanović spoke with the newly appointed representative of the United Nations Population Fund for BiH (UNFPA) John Kennedy Mosoti.

The meeting discussed past co-operation with the United Nations Population Fund for BiH, as well as plans for the next period, with a particular focus on population policy in the Republic of Srpska, the office of President Srpska said.

The President introduced the interlocutor to the Demographic Restoration Program of the Republic of Srpska, within which a study was created containing an analysis of the situation, as well as proposals for concrete measures, the main objective of which was to improve the demographic recovery.

The interlocutors also exchanged views on the UNFPA’s past performance and the main strategic outcomes of the Population Fund’s work on reproductive health, gender equality and the implementation of the population and development strategy with youth as priorities.

The cooperation between the institutions of the Republic of Srpska and the UNFPA in BiH was estimated to be very good so far, and the readiness to continue cooperation on various projects was expressed.

TST