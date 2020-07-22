Cvijanović: Cooperation between Srpska and the UN is very good

The President of the Republic of Srpska, Željka Cvijanović, talked today via a video link with the new resident coordinator of the United Nations in BiH, Ingrid McDonald.

The interlocutors exchanged opinions on the current cooperation between the institutions of the Republic og Srpska and the UN organization, with special reference to the current epidemiological and socio-economic situation, it is stated in the announcement from the Cabinet of the President of Srpska.

The President of the Republic informed the UN Coordinator about the measures implemented by the institutions of the Republic of Srpska with the aim of combating the coronavirus epidemic.

Cvijanović expressed her gratitude to the UN organizations for the assistance provided during the fight against the epidemic in the form of medical assistance, and in that sense emphasized the role of the United Nations Development Program in BiH and the World Health Organization.

In the conversation, it was assessed that the long-term cooperation between the Republic of Srpska and the UN is very good and the belief is expressed that the realization of important projects in the field of health, education, local development, and ecology will be continued in the future.

On that occasion, President Cvijanović wished the coordinator McDonald a lot of success in her further work.

