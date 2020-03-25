Cvijanović earmarked KM 100,000 from the budget for the purchase of masks for pensioners

Republic of Srpska President Željka Cvijanovič has allocated KM 100,000 from the budget of the President of the Republic for the Red Cross of Srpska.

The cabinet of the President of the Republic said that the funds would be used to procure about 95,000 reusable masks for retirees in the Republic of Srpska.

– Given that our oldest residents are banned from moving and seeking modalities for the distribution of pensions and possibly for a limited period of time, it will be necessary to protect them – emphasize from the office of the President of the Republic of Srpska.

The cabinet announced that in the coming days, a certain amount of money will be set aside to procure disinfectants for the most vulnerable pensioners.

The dissemination of masks and disinfectants will be carried out by Red Cross volunteers, and the entire activity is carried out in cooperation with the Red Cross and the Republic of Srpska Pension and Disability Insurance Fund, said in the office of Srpska President Željka Cvijanović.

