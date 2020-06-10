Cvijanović: Firmly Commitment to the Continuation of the European Path

The President of the Republika Srpska Željka Cvijanović has said that the Republika Srpska`s institutions are firmly committed to the continuation of the European path, as well as faster economic and business development, and stressed the importance of respecting the rules of the coordinated mechanism of coordination.

At yesterday’s meeting between Cvijanović and the head of the EU Delegation to BiH Johann Sattler in Banja Luka, it was assessed that all levels of authorities in BiH should make additional efforts for faster and more efficient implementation of reform processes, in order to strengthen further dynamics of the European path, it was announced from the cabinet of the President of the Republika Srpska.

The interlocutors have exchanged views on 14 key priorities from the Opinion of the European Commission, which BiH needs to fulfill in order for its application for membership, with the perspective of opening accession negotiations from the relevant EU institutions, to be accepted, the statement said.

Cvijanović has thanked Satler on behalf of the citizens of Republika Srpska and on her own behalf, for the support provided by the EU through the Regional Housing Program for the families of refugees, returnees and internally displaced persons, as well as for the donation to overcome the consequences caused by the coronavirus epidemic.

The current political and economic situation in Srpska and BiH was discussed at the meeting, with a special emphasis on the process of European integration.

Source: SRNA