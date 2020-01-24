Cvijanovic – Hartman: Srpska Committed to European Integration

At a meeting with the Austrian Ambassador to BiH Ulrike Hartman, President of the Republic of Srpska Željka Cvijanović highlighted Srpska’s commitment to European integration, regional and international co-operation and to prioritize social and economic reform institutions in order to improve citizens’ living standards.

– The interlocutors said at the meeting that good cooperation between Srpska and Austria would be continued and that there was a potential and mutual interest in improving economic cooperation, especially in the field of energy, ie green energy and ecology – the cabinet of the President of the Republic announced.

At their meeting in Banja Luka, Cvijanović and Hartman exchanged views on the political and economic situation, and on current processes in Srpska, BiH and the region, as well as on the activities carried out by the institutions of Srpska and BiH in the process of European integration.

