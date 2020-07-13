Cvijanović-Hlavsova: To improve the cooperation between the institutions of Srpska and the Czech Republic

Cvijanović-Hlavsova: To improve the cooperation between the institutions of Srpska and the...

Today, the President of the Republic of Srpska, Željka Cvijanović, received the inaugural visit of the Ambassador of the Czech Republic to BiH, Ivana Hlavsov.

During the meeting held at the Palace of the Republic, President Cvijanović briefed the Czech Ambassador on the current political and economic situation in the Republic of Srpska and BiH and discussed the current epidemiological situation and the efforts of the competent institutions in Srpska to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

The meeting also discussed the European path of BiH, the challenges that countries face in the process of European integration, as well as the experiences of the Czech Republic as a member of the European Union.

On this occasion, the President of the Republic of Srpska welcomed the Ambassador of the Czech Republic and expressed hope that her term in BiH will be marked by strengthening ties and improving cooperation between the institutions of the Republic of Srpska and the Czech Republic.

TST