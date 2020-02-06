Cvijanović in the United States With the State Department Special Representative for the Holocaust

Republic of Srpska President Željka Cvijanović is on an official visit to the United States, during which she spoke with the State Department’s Holocaust Special Representative, Sherry Daniels, in Washington yesterday.

The meeting stated that preserving the memory of the Holocaust and all the victims of World War II Nazi and fascist ideologies is a precondition for peace and the only guarantee that such evil will never happen again and again.

During the meeting, it was emphasized that it is necessary to oppose all forms of historical revisionism, relativization of crimes, as well as attempts to reaffirm the dark ideologies of the past that are responsible for the deaths of tens of millions of people.

On this occasion, the President of the Republic of Srpska emphasized that the Serb and Jewish people suffered jointly during the Second World War on the territory of the so-called. The Independent States of Croatia, emphasizing that in the Jasenovac camp alone, several hundred thousand people were killed in a monstrous manner.

President Cvijanovic informed the interlocutor about plans for the construction of a new memorial complex in Donja Gradina to be implemented jointly by Serbia and the Republic of Srpska, adding that it would be dedicated to both Serbs and Jews, Roma as well as all other victims who suffered in Jasenovac camps death.

The meeting was also attended by BiH Ambassador to the United States Bojan Vujić.

