Cvijanović: Institutions of Srpska are carefully monitoring the epidemiological situation

The President of the Republic of Srpska, Željka Cvijanović, talked today in Banja Luka with the Chargé d’Affaires of the Embassy of the Kingdom of Norway in BiH, Siri Andersen, about the current political and economic situation, as well as the current epidemiological situation in the Republic of Srpska and BiH.

Cvijanović and Andersen stated that the cooperation between the institutions of Srpska and Norway is at a satisfactory level, expressing hope that relations will be further improved in the coming period, the President’s Office announced.

The President of Srpska pointed out that the institutions of the Republic of Srpska carefully monitor the epidemiological situation, saying that an effective fight against the coronavirus implies responsible behavior of each individual and strict observance of measures and recommendations of the competent institutions.

It was pointed out at the meeting that the political situation in BiH is complicated, and the President of Republika Srpska emphasized that the implementation of socio-economic reforms and mitigation of the negative consequences of the pandemic on the economy should be the priority tasks of competent institutions at all levels of government.

