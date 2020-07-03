Cvijanović: It is in Srpska’s interest to join forces in the elections in Srebenica and Mostar

The President of the Republic of Srpska, Željka Cvijanovič, told Srna that it is in the interest of the Republic of Srpska and all political parties in Srpska to join forces and act rationally when it comes to the local elections in Srebrenica and Mostar.

Cvijanović pointed out that it is important that political parties based in Srpska have a clear position on the local elections in Srebrenica, where a joint appearance is important, as well as in Mostar, where Serbs obviously do not ask about anything.

According to her, the intention of today’s meeting in Banja Luka of the presidents of political parties and heads of party clubs represented in the House of Representatives and the House of Peoples of the Parliamentary Assembly of BiH is to try to reach a common position.

– Within the upcoming local elections, there is a need to take certain positions regarding two additional issues – Srebrenica because it is strategically important to determine the parties from Republic of Srpska and joint participation, and then the elections in Mostar, and in the context of certain actions – first SDA agreement and HDZ, and the upcoming legislative activities in order to open space for holding elections in that city after many years, but also relations and performances of parties from Srpska, because Serbs in that city obviously do not ask about anything – said Cvijanović, responding to Srna’s question about what will be discussed at today’s meeting.

She emphasized that preparations for the upcoming local elections are taking place in difficult conditions due to the coronavirus epidemic, which is still being fought and which will significantly change the manner of the election campaign, but also due to the election calendar due to the controversial election of individual CEC members. and unclear deadlines, ie the date of the elections.

Cvijanović also emphasized that the relationship between the foreign factor regarding these two local communities is incorrect.

– First, because they have always advocated that in Srebrenica the mayor must be a Bosniak, and as for Mostar, they do not show interest in the position of Serbs nor do they consider them relevant for negotiations, while, say, they spend a lot of energy when it comes to the position of Bosniaks. which local community in the Republic of Srpska – said the President of the Republic of Srpska.

She believes that it is in the interest of the Republic of Srpska and all political parties in the Republic of Srpska to join forces and act rationally on both of these issues, and that is the main reason for convening today’s meeting.

TST