Cvijanović: Opposition Escapes Constitution and Interests of Srpska

Republic of Srpska President Željka Cvijanović said the opposition had escaped the Republika Srpska Constitution and its interests.

– You measure your political strength by giving someone something. You have escaped the Constitution and what is the interest of the Republic of Srpska – said Cvijanović at a special session of the National Assembly of the Republic of Srpska.

She says the SDS and PDP cannot win elections because citizens do not recognize that they are acting in their interest.

– To win you have to work in the interest of the citizens and do a good job. To win, citizens must trust that you are working in the interest of Republic of Srpska – Cvijanović said.

She said the opposition just wants to devalue and insult everyone.

– I’ve never heard anything specific from you. I know that what I do now is the right and it will remain so – said Cvijanović.

