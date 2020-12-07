Cvijanović: Priority Is Health Protection and Mitigation of Economic Consequences

The President of the Republic of Srpska, Željka Cvijanović, talked today in Banja Luka with the Ambassador of Austria to BiH, Ulrika Hartman, about the current political and economic situation in the Republic of Srpska and BiH.

The recent local elections in BiH were also discussed at the meeting, with an emphasis on the issue of the Election Law, and the possibility of improving the election process in BiH, the Cabinet of the President of the Republic of Srpska announced.

The statement states that the crisis caused by the spread of the coronavirus was also discussed, and it was stated that the priority tasks at this moment are the protection of the health of the population and mitigation of the consequences of the pandemic on both global and national economies.

It was pointed out that Austria is an important foreign trade partner of the Republic of Srpska, and that the close proximity of the European Union is one of the most important factors that have attracted numerous Austrian investors to Srpska.

