Cvijanović: Russia Always in Service of Protection of Dayton Agreement

Republika Srpska President Željka Cvijanović has said that Russia’s attitude towards Republika Srpska is friendly and that it is of particular importance that that country has always been in the service of protection of the Dayton Accords.

“When it comes to BiH, they have demonstrated consistency and have been speaking for a long time, just like us, that there is no room for the high representative, that this country should build its path on its own,” Cvijanović told reporters in Banjaluka commenting on a visit by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov tomorrow.

She thanked the Russian Federation for this clear position which it presents to the UN Security Council.

Cvijanović has stressed that there have existed good, friendly cooperation, political understanding, economic support for years between Srpska and Russia, and expressed the conviction that the cooperation will improve in the future.

“In essence, everything they have been doing so far gives us the right to believe that we will have good cooperation in the future as well,” Cvijanović said.

Source: SRNA