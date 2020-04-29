Cvijanović: Significant Role of Representative Offices

Republic of Srpska President Željka Cvijanović participated today in a video conference organised by the USA-based association “Serbian-American Leadership Conference” at which she, inter alia, informed her interlocutors about measures taken by the institutions aimed at preventing and easing the health and economic consequences caused by the pandemic.

During the video conference, Cvijanović answered questions asked by longtime Voice of America journalist, Branko Mikašinović, and Leader of the Serbian-American Leadership Conference, Aleksandar Đuričić, and stressed the importance and role of the Srpska representative offices in establishing institutional ties with the diaspora.

On this occasion, Cvijanović emphasized that having top level cooperation and political understanding between Srpska and Serbia was very important for our people in the diaspora, and stressed that excellent relations were manifested through the joint marking of dates from the past, announced the Office of the Republic of Srpska President.

The political and economic situation in Srpska and BiH, relations between Srpska and Serbia, as well as the cooperation of institutions with the diaspora, were among many topics discussed at the video-conference.

The Serbian-American Leadership Conference is an organisation whose goal is to advance the professional, cultural and civic interests of the Serb community in the United States.

Source: SRNA