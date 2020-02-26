Cvijanović: Srpska Is Politically, Economically and Security Stable

The Republic of Srpska President Željka Cvijanović spoke with Major General Reinhard Trischak, Commander of the European Union Force in BiH.

The President and Major exchanged views on the current security situation in BiH, security challenges, as well as the activities carried out by the institutions of the Republic of Srpska in the context of their approaching the European Union.

On this occasion, President Cvijanović emphasized that the Republic of Srpska is politically, economically and security-stable, and that its institutions are committed to peace, stability and preservation of the powers and constitutional capacity of the Republic of Srpska.

The President of the Republic reiterated her commitment to the European integration process, with strict adherence to the principles and rules of the coordination system, which fully reflect the distribution of competences between different levels of government in BiH.

On this occasion, President Cvijanović welcomed Commander Trischak and expressed her appreciation for the roles and tasks of the EUFOR Mission in BiH.

