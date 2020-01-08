Cvijanović: Srpska Surely Steps Into Future

Republika Srpska President Željka Cvijanović has said that Srpska, which successfully overcome numerous economic, social and financial problems, will continue to surely step into the future and grow stronger.

“I am pleased that our institutions are always the most functional within BiH. It will continue to be so in the future, regardless of the fact that many try to manage their work and thwart the efforts of people who want to contribute to the prosperity of Republika Srpska. This will not work for anyone,” Cvijanović said.

She stressed that political stability was always a prerequisite for good economic moves.

After laying a wreath at the Memorial to the fallen soldiers of Republika Srpska Army in Banjaluka to mark the Republika Srpska Day, Cvijanović told the press she was proud that Srpska was the only one in BiH created before the war, which is why January 9 bothered many.

“Others were created during the war, as in the case of the Federation of BiH, and then the entire BiH, in the form it is now – the Dayton-based. We understand why some are attacking this date, as it is a memento that the war could have been avoided,” Cvijanović said.

She says this is the day when a tribute is being paid to those who gave their lives in defense of Republika Srpska, remembering those who made bold political decisions, defending freedom and their own homes.

“Today, and tomorrow in particular, we must also show respect for everyone who, after that, were building Srpska, creating conditions for a safe and better life of the citizens,” Cvijanović said.

Republika Srpska, which is celebrating its 28th birthday tomorrow, was founded on January 9, 1992 under the original name of the Serb Republic of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

It was founded by Serb deputies in the then BiH Parliament, after being outvoted regarding key issues related to the survival of Yugoslavia and after secession by members of the other two nations which took place out of the will of Serbs who had a constituent status.

The position and powers of Republika Srpska were confirmed in Dayton in 1995, after being established as one of the two entities that make up BiH.

