Cvijanović: The First Step in Defending Srpska’s Jurisdiction

The Republic of Srpska President Željka Cvijanović expressed satisfaction with the adoption of the Information and Conclusions regarding the anti-Dayton action of the Constitutional Court of BiH, emphasizing the importance of community in defense of the jurisdiction of Srpska.

After a special session of the National Assembly, Cvijanović said that the Assembly had a key role last night and that the fact that the Information and Conclusions were adopted by 72 votes “for” indicates “how much we have become aware”. She stated that the adoption of the Information and Conclusions was the first step in defending the jurisdiction of Srpska.

Cvijanović noted that the BiH Constitutional Court has continued the OHR practice.

– Bosniak politicians think that the country can be built with the intervention of the international community, but it is not so, – she emphasized.

Cvijanović said the Republic of Srpska wants a broad debate to improve things in BiH.

– If we want to live in BiH, it must be a rule of law, which means that the courts have to do their job properly – said the president of Srpska.

She said she was “outstretched in pursuing judicial reform that would bring legal certainty.”

Cvijanović stressed that the suspension of the work of Serbian representatives in decision-making in the joint institutions of BiH was a forced move.

