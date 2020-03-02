Cvijanović: The Region Must Work Closely to Address the Issue of the Migrant Crisis

The Republic of Srpska President Željka Cvijanović believes that there is a difficult period when it comes to the migrant crisis and that it is high time for the countries of the region to try to solve the problems with closer cooperation.

– Unfortunately, the agreement the EU had with Turkey failed for various reasons. We can regret this, however, the problem is if this site is made a migrant hospital. Europe has closed some borders and some that they have come across have not, and that is a problem. We have seen reactions from Greece and there will be many problems. It should be a reminder to everyone in the region that we must work closely together – Cvijanović told reporters in Banja Luka.

She believes that there is still no awareness in BiH of the real danger of a migrant crisis and what it means for its citizens as well as for Europe.

According to her, however, it is easier for Europe because they are sealed and find a way to protect themselves and their population, their economy and security as a last resort.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on February 29 that his country had opened borders to Europe for Syrian refugees due to insufficient assistance.

Hundreds of migrants have since gathered at the Turkish-Greek border, trying to move to this EU member state.

