Cvijanović: The regulation is on sensitive ground

Republic of Srpska President Željka Cvijanović said that at the time of the adoption of the Decree on the Prohibition of Panic and Riot during the State of Emergency, she said that it was a sensitive matter and that she should be treated with due care in each individual situation.

– On the one hand, you have a need to prevent anything in such a difficult period from disturbing the work of institutions, especially the health sector, on whose shoulders it is the greatest burden. On the other hand, you can always fall into the trap of violating the right to speak and speak. That is why I said that the matter is sensitive – said Cvijanović, who was asked to comment on the great attention, but also the opposition’s opposition to the adoption of the Decree with the legal force on the prohibition of causing panic and disorder during the state of emergency.

She recalled that this is precisely why the Serb member of the BiH Presidency, Milorad Dodik, recently stated that the authorities will not act on this regulation, except on the application of citizens, and there is room for its complete abolition, which is now realistic.

– Of course, there is always the question of what you would do if, for example, contrary to the actual facts, you say that the number of patients at risk is increasing, that there are not enough respirators, and you know that there are dozens of free and available patients? Or that more people have died than what, for example, comes out as official data from health care institutions – the president of Srpska asked.

She emphasized that trust in the media, however, is built by the media themselves and citizens and therefore they have an absolute right to give their trust in terms of accepting the information they want based on their assessment.

– If we are guided by this, then it is really unnecessary for such regulations or any similar restrictions. On the other hand, it is also very important to protect the population from the untruths and especially the right of healthcare to do this difficult task in as much of a normal environment. But knowing that it is equally important to avoid any abuse, because it is a sensitive terrain, and bearing in mind that after these difficult weeks, citizens have already had the opportunity to see who is telling them the truth and who is trying to bring discomfort or entertain them sensationalism then leads to the conclusion that such a regulation is not needed – said Cvijanović.

The President of the Republic called on the citizens, in any case, to take note of the information coming from regular and verified sources and, of course, to listen to the recommendations of health and other institutions.

– If we adhere to these rules, we will be able to return to a more normal life sooner, which means that the reasons for the state of emergency, which we all want together, would cease – said Cvijanović.

