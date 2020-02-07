Cvijanović With Wilson and Gowen on Security Challenges

Republic of Srpska President Željka Cvijanović met with US Vice-President of the Atlantic Council Damon Wilson in Washington yesterday.

The meeting discussed current security challenges facing Republika Srpska and BiH, as well as the countries of the Western Balkans, and BiH’s military future.

President Srpska expressed her belief that past security cooperation with the United States would continue in the future, in order to raise the level of security in Republika Srpska and BiH to a higher level.

As part of her visit to the United States, Cvijanovic met with the Commander of the Maryland National Guard, Gen. Timothy Gowen, at the Pentagon yesterday.

