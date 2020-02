The session of the National Assembly of the Republic of Srpska continued today with the consideration of the Bill on Amendments to the Strike Act.

Before considering this parliamentary item, Diko Cvijetinović of the DNS was sworn in, assuming the post of deputy in the Republic of Srpska National Assembly.

Cvijetinović replaced his party colleague, Đorđe Popović, who recently took over as Republic of Srpska’s minister of transport and communications.

TST