Dačić: Eu Does Not Allow Medical Staff to Return to Serbia

Serbian Foreign Minister Ivica Dačić says EU countries do not allow healthcare professionals working in the Union to return to Serbia.

“We highly appreciate some of the assistance given by the EU, but some procedures irritate us. Health workers working in the EU are not allowed to return to Serbia. They are told that if they return, they will never be able to find employment in the EU again. it goes beyond normal relationships, ” Dačić told Television Happy.

Answering a question about a case in which the Czech Republic allegedly seized aid intended for Italy, Dačić said it was an indication of hypocrisy and commitment that they must take care of themselves first.

TST