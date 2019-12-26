Dačić: Serbia will continue to support the Dayton Peace Agreement

Serbia will continue to support the Dayton Peace Agreement and develop special ties with Republika Srpska, not to break territorial integrity of BiH, but to better assist Serbian people living there, Serbian Foreign Minister Ivica Dačić said today.

He said that political and economic co-operation with BiH is one of Serbia’s foreign policy priorities, especially since a large number of Serbs live in BiH and there is a Republika Srpska as a separate entity.

“Serbia has a special interest in developing relations with BiH and bilateral meetings should follow after the establishment of the government,” Dacic said.

He noted that there are “many people in BiH who are not able to look to the future but to the past and would rather lead conflicts.”

“We have a different principle, we want all contentious issues to be resolved through dialogue, we want to help one another and that is why we think of looking at BiH as our fraternal country in the region,” Dacic said.

He also said Serbia, which is the guarantor of the Dayton Agreement, believes that the document guarantees equality for all three peoples and both entities in BiH.

“In that sense, we will continue to support the Dayton Agreement and create special links between Republika Srpska and Serbia not with the aim of breaking the territorial integrity of BiH, but simply developing our relations and helping the Serbs living in BiH as much as possible,” Dacic said.

He also said that Serbia wants to have a more peaceful year in relation with BiH, in which progress will be made.

