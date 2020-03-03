Dačić: Sierra Leone Withdraws Kosovo Recognition

Sierra Leone has withdrawn recognition of Kosovo as an independent state, said Foreign Minister Ivica Dačić, who is on an official visit to the country.

Sierra Leone, located in West Africa off the Atlantic coast, is the 18th state to withdraw recognition of Kosovo as an independent state.

“It is with particular pleasure that I can show a note from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs stating that Sierra Leone is withdrawing recognition of Kosovo as an independent state and will respect the results of the dialogue, with the mediation of the EU and the UN,” Dačić said to Tanjug.

The head of Serbian diplomacy says that currently, out of 193 UN members, 92 countries recognize Kosovo as an independent country, 96 countries do not recognize Kosovo, while five countries are in a fluid stance, ie they mostly recognize Kosovo, but no longer vote for Kosovo.

“That means Kosovo no longer has a majority in the UN,” Dačić said.

He said that “recognizing” Kosovo’s independence was of particular importance to Belgrade and recalled that Sierra Leone was among the first countries to recognize Kosovo’s independence in 2008.

Dačić said he had successful talks with the President of the Republic in Freetown, that it was agreed that bilateral relations, which had been stalled for years, be improved.

“The president has instructed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to reconsider their position on the recognition of Kosovo,” Dačić said.

He also added that President Sierra Leone’s visit is expected in June, before which the Foreign Minister will come to Serbia to prepare the visit.

