Decision on Payment of Aid Adopted

Republika Srpska Prime Minister Radovan Višković has said that the Management Board of the Solidarity Fund for the Recovery of Republika Srpska adopted a decision to pay one-time monetary assistance to employees of health care institutions in the total amount of BAM 13,310,000.

He has said that the Board also adopted a decision to pay BAM 16 million in taxes and contributions for March for companies that were prevented from doing their businesses by decisions of the Republika Srpska Government.

Višković has said that this amount is not final.

“It was decided that BAM 24 million will be paid to the Republika Srpska Health Insurance Fund for the procurement of medical and personal protective equipment for the needs of health care institutions,” said Višković after a meeting of the Fund’s Management Board.

The Management Board today verified the Statute and Rules of Procedure of the Solidarity Fund for the Recovery of Republika Srpska.

Source: SRNA