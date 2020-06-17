Decisions Accepting Bank Debts Adopted

The Republic of Srpska National Assembly adopted a decision accepting the Republic of Srpska’s bank debts to the European Investment Bank /EIB/ under the Republic of Srpska Water Supply and Sewerage Two project in the amount of EUR 30,000,000.

The loan repayment period is 25 years, and the grace period is six years.

The deputies adopted the decision accepting the Republic of Srpska’s bank debt to the EIB for the Republic of Srpska flood protection measure in the amount of EUR 19,000,000.

The loan repayment period is 25 years, and the deferred payment period is five years.

Source: SRNA