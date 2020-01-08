Doboj: Youth Carried Srpska’s Flag

Marking the 9th of January – the Day of Republic, young Social Democrats in Doboj, carried the flag of the Republic of Srpska through the city center today, accompanied by several hundred citizens.

The flag, 28 meters long, was carried along the main street to the plateau of Nemanjina Street.

We celebrate the Day of Republic under the slogan ” Srpska for all times”, and Doboj showed love, unity and patriotism – said Vedran Skokić.

He said that one should love their own and honor those of others.

“The flag symbolizes the 28th anniversary of Srpska”, said Danijel Jošić, the deputy president of Doboj’s SNSD organization.

Today’s walk, symbolically called “A Walk for Srpska”, was attended by local politicians and citizens was in the honor of the Republic of Srpska and its 28th birthday tomorrow.

TST