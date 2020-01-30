Documentary Movie “Children” Translated Into Six Languages (Video)

The documentary “Children” by Denis Bojić, produced by RTRS, has been translated into English, French, German, Russian, Chinese and Macedonian.

In this way, one of the greatest casualties of Serbian people, screened in this upsetting film, is available to a wider audience.

According to the film’s author Denis Bojić, the goal is to make the world public aware of the little known tragedy of the Serbian people through the distribution of the film.

“Children” is the winner of “Golden Knight” for best documentary at the festival of the same name and awards for best director in Moscow.

It is the only film about the Serbian suffering in the European Parliament and is one of the significant projects of Radio Television of the Republic of Srpska.

The documentary “Children” is a poignant drama that speaks uniquely of four surviving parents, out of a total of 36 fathers and mothers who lost three children in the Defense-Fatherland War who died as members of the Republic of Srpska Army.

This film is a testimony of a bleak time that has struck all Serbian animals on the threshold of the twenty-first century.

TST