Dodik against the recognition of self-proclaimed Kosovo, Komšić and Džaferovič for

Today, the Presidency of BiH did not adopt the decision on the recognition of self-proclaimed Kosovo, because the Serb member of the Presidency, Milorad Dodik, voted against.

The Croatian member of the Presidency, Zeljko Komšić, and the Bosniak member, Šefik Džaferović, voted for this proposal, while Dodik was against.

Regular and two extraordinary sessions of the Presidency were held in Sarajevo today, after which Komšić addressed the press.

He confirmed that his proposal for BiH to make a decision on the recognition of self-proclaimed Kosovo was rejected.

Also, the request of the Serb member of the Presidency to move the BiH Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem was not accepted. As expected, Dodik voted for, but the other two members were against.

When it comes to the decision on BiH’s accession to the Mali Schengen initiative, the opinion of the Council of Ministers was requested. It was ordered that the Council of Ministers analyze and inform the Presidency what joining the initiative would mean for BiH.

Dodik also asked for a minute of silence on the occasion of the death of Momcilo Krajisnik, the first president of the National Assembly of the Republic of Srpska, but that proposal was rejected.

